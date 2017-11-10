The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State says it will deploy over 1,000 personnel to ensure safety on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and respond to other emergencies during the yuletide season.

The Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, spoke today during the 2017 “Ember Month” Road Safety Campaign Mega Rally held at the Asero Park in Abeokuta, with the theme:” Right to Life on the Highway Not Negotiable”.



Oladele said that five life support ambulances, three roving patrol motor bikes and a heavy duty tow truck would also be deployed for the exercise. According to him, the aim is to minimise road accidents by ensuring effective management of the anticipated upsurge in human and vehicular traffic during the period.



Oladele restated the corps’ commitment to reduce by at least half the number of people who died as result of crashes on the highways in 2016.“From our data of 19,010 commercial vehicles and 228, 100 passengers that traveled last ember month in the state, we are anticipating about 300,000 passengers will travel between December 25, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

We have planned a 24/7 patrol operations especially on the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway with resolve that we would not allow any passenger stranded on the highway" he said.



He urged passengers to patronise only commercial vehicles affixed with standard speed limiters, driven by licensed drivers and fitted with standard tyres. On his part, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, underscored the importance of sensitising motorists ahead of the festive season.



Iliyasu further urged all road users to exercise caution in the forthcoming yuletide, saying that the police in the state would continue to collaborate with the FRSC in order ensure a crime-free state.