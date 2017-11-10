Add caption

Management of the University of Lagos (Unilag) has provided a drug test kit in its medical centre to test students suspected to be on hard drugs.



At least 100 illicit drug users were caught within a year of carrying out the test, the intuition said.



"Drug abuse is a major problem for every institution, particularly those in the cities. We have gone ahead in the University of Lagos to address it,” Prof. Rahaman Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the university, told the News Agency of Nigeria.



He said the exercise was necessary due to the increase of drug abuse in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.



Bello speaks more on the test: “With the test kit, anyone who is suspected, his/her urine or blood — depending on what we want to do — is collected for test.



"The thing about drug is that when you take it, it will be in your blood for a long time, so you cannot say,‘I did not use it’ once the test kit detects it.



"Before we started using the test kit, everyone we picked denied using drug since we could not find any evidence.”The VC revealed that about 100 students of the university were detected to be using hard drugs in 2016.



He said, "One hundred out of over 50,000 students (35,000 full-time and 15,000 to 17,000 part-time) may seem insignificant, but to us, one person on drug is a problem to the university community.

"If the individual is not stopped, he or she will influence so many others.”