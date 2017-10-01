Patience Jonathan

The Presidency says former first lady Patience Jonathan's sins are hunting her.





Her husband, former president Goodluck Jonathan, had said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rode to power via deception.





However, a source in the Presidency, who pleaded anonymity, said that Jonathan’s statement was meant to divert attention from the corruption allegations trailing his wife.

"Our view is that this was an attempt to divert attention from the multiple corruption scandals surrounding his wife, Patience Jonathan, who in September had 31.4 million dollars frozen in a bank account linked to her, following an approval obtained by the EFCC from a judge,” the presidential source said.





"This came on the heels of an earlier USD 15 million allegedly kept for the medical treatment of her mother, as well as a forfeited amount of USD 5.9 million, following an order by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.”





Continuing, the source revealed that “the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has also laid its hand on no less than a dozen property in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, estimated to cost billions of Naira.





"To cut a long story short, the story of Mrs. Jonathan’s misfortune, from all indications, this is just beginning.”