Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, October 21, 2017 / comment : 0

Skales
Nigerian rapper Skales has reacted to the numerous rants by Eedris Abdulkareem condemning modern artistes in Nigeria.


In a recent interview, Skales condmned Eedris for coming out to the public to insult people in a way he claims to be addressing the issues in the industry.


He said Eedris has no idea what the people he is insulting have done to get to where they are, adding that it only shows that the rapper has become bitter.


His words: “Big ups Eedris, i mean no disrespect but i feel like he’s going about everything immaturely. You are someone we look up to if you want to advice us, you don’t have to insult anybody because you don’t know what these people have done to bless other people’s lives".



Hip Tv

