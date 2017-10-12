Road crashes have been identified globally as a major threat to the lives and wellbeing of youths and young adults all over the world especially in developing nations.

These subsets of the population are the most active road users and also the most vulnerable to road incidents or mishaps, and urgent actions need to be taken to mitigate and forestall this ugly trend from gaining more traction.

As her contribution to this global action, Naija Car Lovers, an online automotive blog, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Lagos State Sector Command and Automobile Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), an affiliate of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) is organizing a well packaged seminar on road usage titled; Young Adults Road Safety Seminar.

This event will bring the major road usage/safety operators together with this category of road users in order to train them on the best globally accepted practises and reinforce same where existent. This will help participants and in extension those in their sphere of influence adopt safer road usage manners in order to save their lives, that of their loves ones and other road users, importantly also, save their properties and the environment. This event will be powered with entertainment so be rest assured that you will have loads of fun while learning valuable skills.

Are you within 15-45 years old? Then do not miss this event for anything else. Save the date and stay tuned for more information.

Seminar facilitation will be from; The Police, The FRSC, The LASTMA and the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and others.

Date : 12th October, 2017.

Time : 10am.

Venue : Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), 13/15 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For sponsorship, registration and enquiries please call 09090005341, 08096433707 or 08023901176. Email: naijacarlovers@gmail.com or notchcaptainsltd@gmail.com.

www.naijacarlovers.com