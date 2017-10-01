The Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani socio-cultural association says no one has the right to stop its members from going about their duties in Benue state.





Benue state will on November 1 begin the implementation of an anti-grazing law.



However, speaking in Abuja over the weekend, the National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, said the members have the same right as other indigenes of the state.





He said: “Firstly the Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore is not a splinter of any other group. This is socio-cultural organisation and one can only be a Fulani man to be a member unlike other associations related to cattle rearing and sales which can accommodate anyone is as much as they are in cattle rearing or sales businesses.





"Also His Excellency Governor Samuel Ortom asking pastoralists to leave Benue State cannot happen. We have a mandate to speak on behalf of our members and their rights as Nigerians. How can a Nigerian ask other Nigerians to leave a place they are constitutionally entitled to be.”



