The Presidency on Monday said the nation’s security agencies were free to go after Lawal and Oke.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists.

The statement read, “The President has taken the administrative action. All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies.

“The position of the President therefore is that investigative agencies which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.

“The President who is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution will not stop the investigation of anyone because he has no such power under our laws. This is a decision of the Supreme Court.”