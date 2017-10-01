Dakuku

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has been labelled as the worst enemy of the people, following his alleged frequent “serial desperation and fake concern about the growth and development of the state.





The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside stated this in Port Harcourt while reacting to attempts by the state government to frustrate the flagging off of Bodo-Bonny Road project by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.







Peterside declared that Wike should be ashamed of himself for continually being a clog in the wheel of the state's progress.





He recalled that while Wike was Minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, oil wells belonging to the state were ceded to Bayelsa State without him saying anything, just as he also frustrated all efforts by the then Chibuike Amaechi administration in the state to get back over N100 billion spent on federal roads.





According to him, “the same Wike now wants to frustrate the flagging off of Bodo-Bonny Road project that will not only employ our youth but will open up Rivers State to a new frontier.”







The NIMASA DG stated that Wike lacked the capacity to stop such a project or he should be prepared for the uprising of the people, whose lives would forever be changed by the road project.







"Let me assure Wike that the project will proceed as planned and completed. It will catalyse the development of Bonny and Ogoni land.





"The FG is committed to the project, and no amount of resistance will stop it. One hundred Wikes cannot stop this project. Such hatred for Bonny and Ogoni people is being taken too far.







"I will repeat this: Wike lacks the capacity, ingenuity and resourcefulness to govern Rivers State. He has no single economic plan to make the state better. On the one hand, he cries for development, on another, he plays the ostrich.





How can a sensible governor hang the fate of Ogoni and Bonny people in suspense,” he queried.





