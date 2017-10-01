Remi Tunubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos central, says women always resolve to drugs because their husbands are not making them happy.





Mrs Tinubu said this on the floor of the senate while contributing to a debate on a motion to check the rising menace of drug abuse among youth, especially in northern Nigeria.





Nigerian men need to do a lot in taking care of their wives and showing care. Who is supposed to take care of the family? If she is not happy, if she is not being emotionally cared for, she would resort to whatever is available and I think Nigerian men a lot to do in that respect.





The increasing abuse of cough and prescriptive drugs, among the youth and women across the 19 northern states in the country, has resulted’ in meaningless deaths, rendered them largely unproductive and has devastated many upper and middle class families’ in northern Nigeria.



