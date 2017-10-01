



The Obio/Akpor Local Government of Rivers state has explain why it issued a 30-day quit notice to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) to vacate the premises it occupies at the Council’s International Market in Rukpoku community.

SARS operatives were also handed October 19 to November 30 to deliver the same property to the Council. This was contained in a letter by the government and sent to SARS.

"I am directed by the Local Government Council to give you one month notice to vacate and deliver up possession of the premises/property of the Obio/Akpor International Market which you presently occupy as a licensee thereof, on or before 30th day of November, 2017,” the letter read.

"This directive is borne out of the council’s need to carry out major renovation works at the international market and to put the said property which you occupy into full use and purpose for which it was originally acquired and built.”

It was gathered that the office was built as a market but handed to the security outfit due to ravaging criminals in the area.