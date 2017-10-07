Senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central) has called on President Muhammdu Buhari to resign as Minister of Petroleum Resources.



The Kaduna Senator said Buhari should appoint someone else to take over the position.

Sani spoke in a statement on Thursday, adding that Buhari had little time for him to handle that position being the president.



"President Buhari should disengage from being a Petroleum Minister and appoint a substantive minister whom the nation can hold accountable to the happenings in the nation oil industry,” he said.





"The President position as a minister can drag him into issues in the oil sector of which he has limited time to attend to. A broom immersed in oil cannot sweep clean".

