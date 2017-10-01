The Ogun state Police Command has arrested 20-year-old Tohebat Adebayo for arranging her own kidnap in conspiracy with her 30-year-old boyfriend, Afolabi Ogunremi.



According to Tohebat, arranged her kidnap so she can raise N200, 000 which she planned to use to organize her forthcoming birthday bash.



A statement by the state police command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says Tohebat left home for Lafenwa market in Abeokuta and never returned. This prompted her parents to report her missing at the Lafenwa Police Divisional Headquarters.





Few days later, an unknown man called her parents to inform them on phone that their daughter has been kidnapped and that she would only regain her freedom if a ransom of N200, 000 was paid.



"Based on the report by the parents, the Divisiobal Police Officer, kayode Ayilara, led detectives to an abandoned house inside the Government Reservation Area where the girl was being kept.



The discovery led to the arrest of Adebayo who happened to be the security man in the house.

On interrogation, Adebayo claimed to be the boyfriend of the girl and that they both planned to simulate her kidnap in order to raise money for her forthcoming Birthday from the parents,” Abimbola said. Police said, both suspects are currently in custody.