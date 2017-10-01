The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has revealed, reasons he named the national coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate of Yorubaland, was based on his antecedents in the promotion of Yoruba culture.





The position was held last by the late Moshood Abiola, who died in 1998.



The Oyo monarch said his decision to pick Adams after Abiola’s death was based on his vision for the Yoruba nation.



He, however, described Adams as one "equipped by God with the vitality of youth, agility of the long distance runner, unblemished patriotism, and the wisdom of Solomon.





"His antecedents in the promotion of Yoruba culture are unquestionable, and he has a clear vision of where the Nation should be in its cultural reawakening both at home and overseas.”





Announcing Adams as the next holder of the title, Oba Lamidi said: “The Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate is Otunba Gani Adams, National Coordinator (OPC) Founder and Promoter of Olokun Festival Organization, and Founder of Odua Progressive Union with active branches in Africa and other countries of the world.”





Personal Assistant to Adams, Segun Akanni, who confirmed the appointment quoted Adams as saying he was honoured to be chosen for such an exalted position in Yorubaland.