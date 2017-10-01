93 year old Cyrus Nunieh yesterday tied the knot with his much younger fiancee Rosemary Ijeoma, who was said to be in her 40s in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.





According to reports and pictures on Facebook, Nunieh was a second republic senator and the President of Bori State Movement.



Meanwhile, the former member of the National Assembly, who said he was now a king in Ogoniland, River State, said that he has been lonely since his former wife died in 1991.





In a telephone chat with Journalist, Nunieh pointed out that his children were all adults, who had ventured into various business of their own, adding that he could no longer cope with loneliness.





He described his new wife, Rosemary, as an intelligent woman, who would always be there for him and share ideas with him.





"I cannot continue to stay alone . I love her and she loves me. We understand each other and she is also intelligent in marriage, there are advantages somewhere and disadvantages in other areas.





"There is no limitation in age. Some may say you are old; you may soon die. But some were dead even before they were born. Some were one year or two years old and they die . Death is not always dependent upon a man's age". he said.

The lovers were said to have got married on Tuesday with the reception held at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt.