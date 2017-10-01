Influential Nigerians, groups and associations have been admonished to lend hands of support to governments at all levels to radically transform the country’s education sector.



This admonition was given by Professor (Chief) Emmanuel Olufemi Omisore of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife over the weekend while speaking at the 2017 Reunion of the 1982 set of old boys of Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan.



Professor Omisore who is also the National President of Lagelu Grammar School Old Boys (LAGSOBA) explained further that the economic recession being experienced by the country has made it imperative for concerned groups and individuals to lift more than one finger in support of education in the country.



His words “when we take care of education, we take care of the future. The present generation of youths must be supported to acquire quality education. Governments at all levels must get their priorities right.



Education should be given the kind of attention it requires.”



He also took time to salute members of LAGSOBA for doing a Yeoman’s job of keeping their alma mater in top shape and for contributing to the

smoothness of the flow of education there.



“We thank God that Lagelu Old boys are excelling in all spheres and are everywhere all over the world. I am also proud that they love their alma mater and have been doing their very best to make it the best.



“Permit me to use this opportunity to urge them strongly to do more especially when we are about to mark the 60th anniversary of the school.”

Professor Omisore elaborated more on the 60th anniversary which comes up sometime in January, 2018.



“We have set up several committees that will work to ensure that the anniversary celebration records resounding success. We are insistent that we will use the opportunity to further transform the school and the lives of the present students and those coming behind them.”



Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the set, Mr Sunday Amoo enumerated some of the contributions of the set towards the growth of the school.



According to him “we have been paying the WAEC fees of some indigent students in the school, we produced stools for students’ use at the

laboratories among others.”



During the two-day reunion, LAGSOBA 1982 set members had the opportunity of being lectured on how to make money via agricultural practices.



A lecture on personal health was also delivered by one of them, Dr Kayode Afolabi who was a onetime Commissioner for Health in Oyo State. He is now a Director at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.



Before Afolabi, another 1982 set member, Pastor Taiwo Otegbeye equally delivered a lecture on personal insurance policy choices. Otegbeye was

also a former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Oyo State.



Another high point during the reunion was the official swearing in of the National Executives of the group led by Mr Sunday Amoo. They were sworn in by Colonel Bola Ogunsanwo (Rtd), the Chairman, Board of Trustees of

LAGSOBA.



He was earlier decorated as the ‘Role Model’ for the 1982 Set members. The set’s board of trustee was inaugurated too.



A gala night was held afterwards with many prizes won by members during the ‘raffle draw’ segment.



The two-day reunion was rounded off on the second day with a visit to the school at Agugu, Ibadan.



While speaking after the event, the new Chairman for LAGSOBA ’82, Mr Sunday Amoo thanked all who contributed to the success of the event.



Said Amoo “On behalf of LAGSOBA 82 set, I thank all who worked assiduously to ensure the success of our two-day reunion. We thank God that we enjoyed clement weather. We thank our national President, Professor Omisore and both Comrade Wale Adeoye, the National Secretary and Engineer Lukman Olateju, the National Financial Secretary who accompanied our President.



“We are also grateful to Colonel Bola Ogunsanwo, our Role Model for graciously accepting to identify with us.



I must specially thank the Diaspora-chairman for LAGSOBA 82, Pharmacist Sikiru Odediran for coming all the way from the US to attend. I can’t forget our Reunion Chairman and Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Tunde Braimoh who could not make this event because it falls on his

birthday and he has to attend to his constituent in Lagos.



