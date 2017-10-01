Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will be contesting 2019 presidential election because of the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Support Group has said.



The Director General of the Atiku Support Group, Mark Wosi, said this on Friday, while confirming the intention of Atiku to contest the presidency in the 2019 election.





Wosi, in a recent telephone interview, said Atiku would contest the 2019 presidential election because Buhari did not deserve a second term in office. However, he did not state under which party Atiku would contest.





The campaign arm of Atiku's presidential bid also said it was not surprised by the inability of Buhari to deliver on the change the APC had promised to give Nigerians during electioneering for the 2015 elections.



Wosi said that Buhari, other than his alleged claim to personal integrity, lacked leadership skills.





He said,“People are suffering; people believed in you, but you disappointed them . There's no doubt that our principal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is coming out to contest the Number one seat of our dear country in the 2019 presidential election”





Wosi also described Atiku as the most viable alternative for Nigerians, saying,“He knows what the country needs every time. Buhari is only prepared to take power but lacks the know how to govern"





He, therefore, urged Nigerians to look for someone with the political clout and experience like Atiku, who he said was prepared to lead because of his good grasp of the economy and the challenges besetting the country.





He said,“That is why we are talking about capacity and capability. There's no doubt Buhari has integrity, but he lacks leadership qualities.





The man is good; there's no doubt about that. But that’s where Nigerians are missing it. Somebody that cannot manage his cow farm behind his backyard, as the size of the cattle showed no progress. How do you expect him to manage a country of close to 200 million people”







