



The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, has urged Nigerians and other residents in the country, to get their National Identification Numbers (NINs).





The Director General gave the advise in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday. He said that Nigerians should regard the NIN the same way Social Security Number was regarded in the United States, the National Insurance Number in the United Kingdom or AADHAR number in India.





Aziz advised Nigerians and residents in the country to present themselves to be enrolled for NIN to avoid any rush.





He said that rush might arise with the enforcement of the mandatory use of NIN for transactions and access to services, as stipulated in Section 27 of the NIMC Act of 2007.





Aziz said: ”By law and along the entire lifecycle of individuals in Nigeria, you need to present your NIN, whenever you need to be identified for services such as passport issuance.





"You will need to present NIN during banking services, land transactions, insurance services, pension, health insurance, payment of taxes, voter’s registration, consumer credits and all government services.



