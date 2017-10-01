



Former First Lady Patience Jonathan is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission because she possibly stole some items, the Presidency said on Tuesday.







Mrs Jonathan had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the anti-graft agency to order, claiming it was hellbent on destroying her family.







Referring to EFCC’s actions against her as witch-hunt, the former first lady accused the commission’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, of bias and intimidation.









But reacting to Mrs Jonathan’s claims, Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to the president, wrote on her Twitter handle on Tuesday that the commission is only attracted to “those who have stolen items.”







Onochie wrote:“Madam, under your (administration), oops, your husband’s (administration), perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s (administration), it’s forbidden.







"Again, there must be some things about you that attract @officialEFCC. EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you have?