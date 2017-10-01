Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the agitations for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and hate speeches have divided Nigeria more than ever.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the Federal Government College in Imo State, he stated that all tribes of the country needed one another to achieve their desired goals.





The former vice president emphasised the need for unity among the various groups in the country.

Abubakar said: ”All of you must be aware of the recent agitations from different parts of the country, with some groups threatening violence and, in some cases, secession.





These agitations are the result of a number of factors which I will not bother going into at this time, although since you are all enlightened men and women, I have no doubt that you are well and fully aware of what they are.





"As a result of these various forces, the Nigeria of today appears more divided than it has ever been before. Our country is not at war in the sense of guns and bombs, but the level of inter-ethnic discontent, hatred, and hate speech is at an all-time high.



