



The National President of the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) Alhaji Gambo Gujungu says President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged based on fulfilment of his promises if he decides to contest in 2019. He said the North will not just vote for him but will do so only when it has certified that he did well in his first term.





According to Gujungu, the electorates are more enlightened than before and will thoroughly weigh their options when election comes. "We are not aware of his desire to seek re-election. What I believe is that when the time comes and if he actually decides to run again then we can look at the situation on ground with other stakeholders,” Gujungu said.





"But like I said the president has not said anything about the next elections. However, one thing I can say is that the north will appraise its situation about the performance of the President.

You know he came in based on certain promises which he must fulfil in order to convince the electorate to go for him or not.”





Continuing, he said:“I suspect strongly that the 2019 presidential election would be based on performance and not on promises because Nigerians are very enlightened and expectant.



"How far the President and his party are able to fulfil their manifesto to the people and tackle hunger in the land will be a deciding factor in the next poll. Do not forget that government is supposed to add value to people’s lives and Buhari’s government would be judged along that line when the time comes.”





Source: Vanguard