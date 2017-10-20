



The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday said it has no plans to operate under a new name as a result of its proscription by the Federal Government.







IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement, declared that the group would not change its name.







Powerful alleged that the Federal Government in company with the South-East Governors Forum and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have paid some unnamed individuals to float another pro-Biafra group, supposedly to replace IPOB.





According to him, the alleged plot is meant to create the impression that IPOB was no more.

Powerful insisted that IPOB was still active, despite its proscription by the Nigerian government.