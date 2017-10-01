



The United Kingdom has vowed to continue supporting Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.







According to the British Armed Forces Minister, Mark Lancaster, who said this after several visits to the military formations in the Northeast, said the UK stands with Nigeria.









“The UK stands united with Nigeria in the international fight against terror. With our world class military expertise, we are helping the Nigerian military develop the skills necessary to tackle the threat of Boko Haram,” the Minister stated.







"From expert operational guidance and medical mentoring in the North East, to counter explosive device training across the country, the UK is leading the way in its commitment to supporting a safe and stable Nigeria.”









Speaking further, Lancaster said the UK will always assist the Nigerian Army to curb the menace which is threatening the country’s existence.