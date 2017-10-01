



The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr . Anthony Ogbizi, has said the police in a joint operation with the army on Sunday recovered a secret book belonging to the Indigenous people of Biafra, which contain the agitators’ military strategies and plans to take up arms.











The CP said the police also recovered weapons in an uncompleted building used by IPOB for the training of members of the Biafra Secret Service.









Ogbizi disclosed this in Umuahia, the state capital, while assessing the role of the police during crises between the military and IPOB members in the state.









He said the Sunday raid followed information that IPOB members were gathering at Kanu's home for training.









"We can't sit back and allow the security of lives and property to be jeopardised in the state because IPOB activities were gearing towards taking up arms.











If they had taken up arms , the South East leaders and governors would have been held responsible for that, but we won’ t even allow that to happen” he said.





