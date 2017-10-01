Speaker, Dogara





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Friday canvassed an education system in the country that would build talents as against preparing graduates solely for the purpose of employment.





He explained that the survival of Nigeria and its future would depend on its reservoir of talents.

The Speaker said talents did not need to rely on jobs provided by others to develop the country.

Dogara spoke at the matriculation of students at the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Dogara, who was the guest speaker, spoke on the topic, "Leadership by products: The role of universities"





He stated,“You can be intelligent, smart and skilful, but if that is all you have got, it is an employer that will hire and pay you. "But, when you discover, develop and release your gift, it is the world that pays you.





"Unfortunately , our education system was not designed to train students to identify and develop their gifts but to train us to be employable.





"For Nigeria and indeed Africa to make the needed progress, we must discard this colonial masters design of an education system that continues to churn out products that depend on others rather than products we can depend on".





Dogara argued that education was not necessarily the key to success, but must combine other factors, especially gift. He also charged universities to become more innovative so as to churn out innovative graduates.





He said, "Without innovation, no university can compete. Thankfully, innovation has nothing to do with new things as nothing new is being created by God. All you need to innovate is the present. Innovation has to do with arranging old things in new ways. Ideas are the key to innovation"