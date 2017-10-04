Davido

Yesterday, former Nollywood actress and business woman Caroline Danjuma alleged that a young man named Tagbo in company of Davido and his crew last night died mysteriously and he was taken to General Hospital in Davido's car and was abandoned there by his boys.





Davido's camp, has reacted to the actress's claim. According to LIB, there is total falsehood in Davido's camp over Caroline's allegations.



The source said, Davido was at the Shisha lounge last night for a birthday party where he saw the late Tagbo and others and greeted everyone. He stayed for about an hour and left the party to another location.



The source said hours after Davido left, someone informed him of Tagbo's unfortunate death. He wasn't around Tagbo or the club when he died and it wasn't his car that conveyed him to the hospital.

