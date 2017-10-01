



Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama says he has no letter from the United Kingdom seeking the whereabouts of a pro-Biafran leader Nnamdi Kanu.







The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been declared missing by his younger brother, the group and his lawyer after his house was allegedly invaded by the Nigerian Army on 14 September.







The UK High Commission had reportedly said it was seeking from Nigeria clarifications about Kanu’s status.







Kanu, who is a British-Nigerian, was said to be in the Federal Government custody, an allegation the Federal Government had denied.







Joe Abuku, the spokesman of the UK high commission in Nigeria told Punch that the UK government was seeking clarification over Kanu’s alleged disappearance.







"We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since 14 September,” he was quoted as saying.







But in a counter reaction to the claims, the foreign affairs minister told the same newspaper that he had no record of such inquiry from the British government.