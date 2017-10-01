The Vice-Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, has said the Senate is working on legislation aimed at attracting more foreign investors to Nigeria.



Yusuf said this when he addressed journalists in Abuja on Sunday, shortly after the Slovak’s 24th National Day celebration.



He said the Senate was also working on laws to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

According to him, the move, collaboration with efforts by the executive, will attract more investors and boost economic development of the country.





"We are trying to share our experiences with countries that have gone through some trying moments,” he said.





On the relationship between Nigeria and Slovak Republic, Yusuf said improving the relationship between the two countries would boost economic development, particularly for Nigeria.





He noted that Slovak Republic was doing very well in Europe by improving on its economic horizon and doing some contracts for Nigeria.

The vice-chairman said investors from Slovak were looking into the possibility of putting their money in Nigeria.