The President of Association of Retired War Affected Police Officers (ARWAPO), Chief Matthew Udeh has thanked President Buhari for his forthrightness and believing in one Nigeria saying the war is over and over forever.



The war-affected police officers from the Old Eastern Region who were pardoned and retired from the Nigeria Police Force through a Presidential Amnesty granted on May 29, 2000 by the administration of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo and were recently given approval for the payment of pension entitlements.

In his words,



"we believe we are all one, one Nigeria forever. The war is over and over forever. God will continue to bless President Muhammadu Buhari for looking at the nation as one indivisible entity. I feel fulfilled today. The whole ARWAPO members are full of gratitude to Mr President for hearing our cry for over 40 years and running," Udeh, who was an Assistant Superintendent of Police before the war, said.

