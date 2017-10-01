Ohaneze Leaders In Umuahia

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, said restoration of Biafra is not an Igbo agenda, insisting that restructuring of the polity remains the position of Ndigbo in the ongoing debate about the future of Nigeria.



He made this known at Umuahia, in his address at the third inauguration of the state and local government executives of the Abia State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.



The position of Ohanaeze as expressed by Nwodo, is at variance with that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which is campaigning for the restoration of Biafra through a referendum for self-determination.



The Ohanaeze leader said restoration of Biafra was “a tall order” given the constitutional roadblocks and would not be in the overall interest of the Igbo in their socio-economic and political relationship with other Nigerians.



“We should forget Biafra and insist on restructuring,” he said.