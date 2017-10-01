Kogi youths have rejected the bags of rice donated by senators to the unpaid workers in the state civil service.





The youths numbering over a hundred, barricaded some streets in the state and asked that the bags of rice which were donated to Senator Dino Melaye, should be returned as the people of the state are not Internally Displaced Persons.





Recall that on Wednesday, Dino drew the attention of members of the Senate to the plight of the unpaid workers in the state that have not been paid for 16-20 months. A member of the state civil service, Edward Soje, committed suicide two weeks ago allegedly due to financial pressure.



