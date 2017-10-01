Members of the now outlawed secessionist group, IPOB, have vowed to lockdown Anambra state come November 18th so as to show their determination for the creation of their desired country, Biafra. Anambra state governorship election is slated for November 18th.

Meanwhile, IPOB leader, Namdi Kanu is said to have absconded to the UK after his home in Umuahia, was "invaded" by the military on September 14th.

In a statement released by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group says they will teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because they are a special breed.

According to them, Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for a substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria. Read the statement below.

We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it's leadership worldwide under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to bring to the attention of IPOB members in Biafraland particularly those in Anambra State that November 18 2017 gubernatorial election is the day of destiny for all lovers of freedom.

Every genuine Biafran desiring of freedom for Biafra from this Islamic bondage of Hausa Fulani caliphate called Nigeria, must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote. November 18, 2017 is a date with history.

If we Biafrans succeed in demonstrating before international observers that we are serious about our freedom by locking down Anambra State on that day, the world will be in no doubt that Biafra is unstoppable.

Our destiny is firmly in our hands. We must teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because we are special breed untainted by the corrupt tendencies of Nigerian politics.

Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria.

Events in Catalonia and Kurdistan has pointed the way forward for we Biafrans because it was clearly demonstrated by both nations that we can call for and conduct our referendum with or without the cooperation of Nigeria.

Election boycott is the only legitimate tool left in the hands of we oppressed people to register our displeasure with the ongoing genocide in our land, arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland.

If we vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious. The whole world is watching to see how serious we are towards the realisation of this great nation of Biafra.

The successful boycott of the election come November 18 will prove to the entire world how determined we are towards having our own new nation where all men will be equal before the law.

For the sake of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted and presumably murdered by the Hausa-Fulani rulers of Nigeria and their co-conspirators in Igboland, especially Igbo governors and Ohaneze leadership.

We must as a people boycott the elections. For the sake of the blood of our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters murdered in cold by Buhari, Buratai, Willy Obiano and Okezie we must boycott the elections.

For the sake of our hope and collective aspiration as a people unfulfilled and down trodden in Nigeria, we must boycott this every other election in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government, Igbo governors and certain sections of Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership have been pouring billions of Naira into a well prepared media propaganda to try and tarnish the clean image of IPOB and that of our leader with no success.

Every lie and fabrication have been cleverly deployed by these conspirators through their well paid and compromised media houses to sell fear and anarchy to the people of Anambra State.

The truth remains that corrupt Igbo politicians want to destroy IPOB by all means because they know we represent the people and will never take money from Abuja to compromise the struggle as they have all done.

They were the people that begged Buratai to bring his Islamic army into our land to kill our brothers and sisters because they value the crumbs they are getting from Abuja over our well-being as a people.

We are therefore asking every Biafran and IPOB member who believe in the supremacy of the restoration of Biafra over deceitful game of Nigerian politics to sit at home and not venture outdoor on the 18th November 2017 no matter the amount of threat and intimidation from Willy Obiano, Ohaneze, Buratai and Buhari (Jubril from Sudan).

We are equally well aware that Willie Obiano campaign organisation and other South East governors, have funded a door to door campaign of thievery to buy voters cards from unsuspecting registered voters.



IPOB under the supreme command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is determine to show the world how serious we are towards the restoration of Biafra.





Come the 18th of November November, the world will know that Biafrans cannot participate in a fraudulent election organised by those that came to our land, killed us and when we complained, they tagged us terrorists.





Biafrans must be aware international observers will be on ground that day from USA, EU, AU, Russia, UK, Israel and France. That is why compromised Efulefu governors, Ohaneze and other sponsored groups have been attacking IPOB and our noble leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.







If we lock-down Anambra State in spite of their billion of Naira, Operation Python Dance II, blackmail from Ohaneze leadership, the killing of Biafrans at the home of our leader, then Biafra has come. Nigeria will have no choice than to negotiate terms of a referendum.







We must remain strong and resolute before our enemies as our leader taught us. He have come too far to allow propaganda and blackmail to derail us. As the blessed children of the Most High, it is our duty to let the world know that terrorists don't vote.