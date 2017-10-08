Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday left Nigeria for London to attend the Financial Times (FT) Africa Summit, which will hold from October 8 to October 9.



The Vice President, who is expected to be back in Nigeria on Monday according to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Summit, with the theme “What Makes Africa Work".



The Africa Summit hosted by the Financial Times (FT) of London is a global forum, reputed as one of the leading conferences in the world on African business and economic matters.



Akande noted that the FT has a relationship with the African continent that stretched back to 125 years ago.



He further stated that the Summit would attract global leaders, economic experts, investors and intellectuals from Africa and around the world.



"Osinbajo will discuss the increasing economic prospects in Africa and detail the progress of the Buhari administration, especially through the Federal Government’s medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to the global audience.



"The summit which will also include presentations from other leaders and speakers will feature first-hand experiences and interactions from government and business leaders in the continent while providing credible opportunities and encouraging foreign investments.

