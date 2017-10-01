Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government has paid $2b for the completion of the second Niger Bridge.



He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a promise-and-fail government unlike previous administrations that had failed the South East.



According to Osinbajo, who spoke at the flag-off of the governorship campaign of the APC in Onitsha, the Federal Government has also redesigned the present rail network in the country to include the South East.



"We are not making promises for nothing. The second Niger Bridge, we have been talking about it for a long time. But for the first time, President Muhammadu Buhari went by himself to negotiate the facility to do that second Niger Bridge,” he said.



"And that is why the second Niger Bridge is in our current budget and we have provided for it. In fact, I am being reminded that just two days ago, the Sovereign Wealth Fund paid $2bn for that same project. So we will definitely see our second Niger Bridge. We will not make promises we cannot keep.”



In addition, he said, “It was when President Muhammadu Buhari came that we redesigned the Lagos-Calabar in order to pass through Onitsha in the first place.

