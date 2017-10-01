



The Human Rights Volunteer Corps says it would organise a debate for all the candidates participating in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.





National Coordinator of the group, Larry Oguego, announced this at a news conference in Onitsha on Tuesday.







Oguego said the debate would be organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG), Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) and some broadcasters.







According to him, the first leg of the debate will hold on 26 October, at the Women Development Centre, Awka, while the second phase will hold on 3 November at Sharon Hall, Onitsha.







"The debate will centre on the detailed manifesto and work plan of each candidate with time frame of implementation which they are expected to present,” Oguego said.









He said that only candidates, who agreed to sign a social contract form, would participate in the debate, adding that the contract would be reviewed every six months to ensure accountability.







Candidates of 37 political parties are contesting the governorship seat in the state.