Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, October 13, 2017 / comment : 0


A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday called Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a liar.

The PDP chieftain said this in reaction to reports that Vice President Osinbajo signed off on multibillion-dollar contracts in his capacity as the acting president.

Taking to his Twitter account, Fani-Kayode said: “So now u say it is no longer Buhari that signed the 648 billion naira worth of oil contracts whilst on his sickbed in London but it was Osinbajo that signed them.

"This is a fat lie.The cabal wouldn’t trust Osinbanjo with toilet paper let alone 648 billion worth of oil contracts!”


Meanwhile, Osinbajo has refuted claims he signed off on contracts for the NNPC. The vice president said he only approved loans for joint ventures between the NNPC and IOCs like Chevron.

