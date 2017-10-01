Orji Kalu

Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, head of the legal team for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday, described a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as a drowning man desperately in search of relevance from the Federal Government and relief from prosecution on corruption charges.



Ejiofor, in a statement sent to a Journalist, was reacting to an interview, that was recently granted by Kalu, where he claimed that Kanu was not arrested by the military and that the IPOB leader had since escaped to the United Kingdom through Malaysia.





Kalu, in the interview, said Kanu had left the country for the UK on his own. The ex governor had said,“Kanu was not taken away by the military. Kanu went to Malaysia from where he travelled to the United Kingdom.





"Nnamdi Kanu is in London right now as we speak. He was not arrested by anybody. He left the country on his own.





"One of his relations has spoken to me and explained everything because I wanted to see him and talk to him wherever he was and see how I could meet some Federal Government officials on his issue.





"I also wanted to see ways of talking to the President about him, and find common ground but his family told me that he has left the country, unless they are lying to me.



"I believe, whether he had left the country or not, he is not with the military because I asked the Commander of the 14 Brigade, Brig. Gen. A.K. Ibrahim, who is a very fine and good soldier, well educated and dedicated, and he told me that they don't know his whereabouts and I am sure, the Department of State Services has the same information".





Ejiofor, on Sunday said the former governor had turned himself to the spokesperson for the Federal Government and the military as part of his strategies to get freed from his ongoing trial on corruption charges.





He added, "Orji Uzof Kalu is a drowning man, looking for where to perch. "He has since outlived his usefulness in Igboland.



What do you expect from a man who is enjoying a temporary freedom and struggling to get his head out of grievous corruption charges hanging on his neck?



"He saw Nnamdi Kanu's travail as an opportunity to seek relevance from the prosecuting authorities. At some time, he attempted deceiving the state into believing that he had the magic wand to Nnamdi Kanu's peaceful agitation".



He questioned if the former governor was part of the soldiers who allegedly invaded Kanu's home to arrive at the conclusion that the IPOB leader was not arrested by the military.





Ejiofor challenged Kalu, if he was sure of his claim, to join the suit recently filed to seek an order of court to direct the Chief of Army Staff, Lt . Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce Kanu.



