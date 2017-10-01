A 57-year-old Nigerian was sentenced in U.S. District Court last Friday to six and half years for his role in a tax fraud that cost the IRS $889,712.



Kevin Kunle Sodipo Williams also re-entered the country after being deported and voted illegally.



He first entered the U.S. in 1976 using the name Kunle Sodipo.





He was deported in 1995 due to two felony credit card abuse charges in Texas.





He came back, through Miami, in 1999 as Williams.



Williams' plea says he voted in federal and state elections in 2012 and 2016. Secretary of state records also show voting in March 2001 and November of 2002 and 2004.





In August 2015, Williams used electronic filing identification numbers to set up accounts with a company that provides tax-related bank products and services to tax preparation businesses, and those accounts were then used to file more than 2,000 2015 tax returns seeking about $12.2 million in refunds on behalf of people whose personal information was used without their knowledge, according to his plea.





