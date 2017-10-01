Select Menu

» » UPDATE: Man Who Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon Is Married
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, October 20, 2017

More information on the man that jumped into the Lagos Lagoon via the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge, has emerged.

According to a reporter who visited the scene, the man at about 11am got to the bridge, removed his clothes and then jumped into the Lagoon.

Eyewitnesses searched his pocket and discovered his phone and two ATM cards. They called a lady on his phone who said she is his wife.

Information gathered also revealed that, another man was also found dead under the bridge sometime last week. The police, LASEMA and other relevant agencies are still searching for him.

