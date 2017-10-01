Nnamdi Kanu

Nze Charles Ugwu has dragged the United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for saying it does not view the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as terrorists.



Russel Brooks, the spokesperson of the embassy, had said IPOB is not a terrorist organisation under US laws.



In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/977/17 and dated October 12, 2017, Ugwu, through his lawyer Simon Kanshio, asked the court to compel Brooks to withdraw his statement within seven days of delivery of judgment in the case.





He also asked the court to determine a true interpretation of sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism.





"Whether the United States of America represented in Nigeria through the 2nd defendant is no longer obligated to be bound by the United Nation Convention on Terrorism which the United States of America signed and ratified?”



