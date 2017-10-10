



Two whistle blowers last week, pleaded guilty in a Yenagoa Court for giving false information to the Monitoring Team of the Inspector-General Of Police.









Francis Babatunde and John James both pleaded guilty to a two-Count charge of conspiring to cause harm to the younger brother of the Bayelsa State Governor, Moses Oruaze Dickson for alleging that he was in possession of fire arms.









While the third person, Obiene Matthew is still at large, the magistrate ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison till October the 24th for judgement.









Babatunde, a plumber working in the residence of Dickson reportedly conspired with James and Obiene Matthew, to send a report to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) monitoring team that the governor’s brother was in possession of firearms and narcotics.











Following the information, the police team besieged the residence of Dickson at Yenezue- Epie and demanded to ransack the house.









It was gathered that after searching the house, policemen found nothing and were compelled to arrest the whistleblowers.









Source: TVC News