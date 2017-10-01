The Cross River State Police Command on Thursday arrested two students of the Department of Public Administration in the University of Calabar for defrauding applicants through fake army recruitment.





The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested on October 22, 2007, by operatives of the command. Inuwa said the suspects had been impersonating military officers on their Facebook pages which they used in defrauding their clients.





He said, “On October 21, 2017, we got a tip-off through our public complaints unit that one Mr. Reuben Bartholomew, had been duped by Daniel Onuta, 22, and Emmanuel Mba, 20. Upon receiving this information, our men swung into action and the two suspects were arrested. During interrogation, they both confessed to have defrauded Reuben Bartholomew of the sum of N400,000.





One of the suspects, Onuta, claimed to be a colonel, while Mba impersonated a major. The suspects will soon be charged to court.



