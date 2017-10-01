Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 4-day engagement in Turkey both countries reach an agreement on the establishment of new schools and hospitals in Nigeria.



Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development saying, "the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in exchange of scholars, exchange of students and exchange/sharing of ideas, skills and education technology and to improve scholarships for Nigerians to study in Turkey'.





Shehu also revealed that Nigeria and Turkey agreed to resolve the issues relating to Nigerian students in Turkish universities that were facing exclusion due to visa challenges. He said:





"Nigeria and Turkey have equally agreed to strengthen and promote investments in health institutions and this, as promised by the President will proceed quickly.



