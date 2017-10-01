The increasing spate at which the APGA led government and her agencies is meting unprovoked hostilities on the Tony Nwoye Campaign train is condemnable according to his campaign team.

According to them,It is bad enough that Governor Obiano and his team have imposed unreasonable levies on any candidate who wishes to mount campaign billboards or paste posters, yet he sends out his hoodlums to single out all billboards and posters belonging to Dr Tony Nwoye for onward destruction.

The first picture below shows the receipt of 3million naira levy paid to the Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) by Hon. Dr Tony Nwoye for all his campaign adverts, and the second one shows one of the APC campaign billboards at Awka road, Onitsha, vandalized by the paid agents of APGA and Governor Obiano.

This update is to put the reading public in the know of the wanton destruction perpetrated by members APGA in Anambra and her agencies.

Dr Tony Nwoye it says, as a lover of peace has set all legal machineries in place to address this growing injustice. He has further admonished his teeming supporters to desist from contemplating or carrying out any form of reprisals.

They hope that APGA and Governor Obiano will call their thugs to order, as this campaign must be issue based and devoid of any form of violence and acrimonious tendencies.