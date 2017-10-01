Miss Ummi Bukar Bolori

Miss Ummi Bukar Bolori, ex wife of Aminu, one of the sons of the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said, the mother of her ex husband, Titi Abubakar, is behind her messy fight with her estranged husband.





In a recent interview with the Punch, Bukar made it clear, her ex mother in-law wants her down at all for, simply because she left her son.



When asked, who she blamed for the details that led to their battle over the custody of their two children, Amirah and Aminu, She said "I blame his mother, Titi. She has been behind all these.





She never wanted me to see my kids again. She wanted to punish me because I left her son. In fact, her son told me it was his mother who told him not to allow me to see my children.





He would always hide whenever I asked to see the children. As a mother, apparently she got hurt because I left her son. I really understand her standpoint.





She kept me away from my kids because she is a woman and she knew keeping me away would get to me. Her poor son just followed her and he just ended up messing himself up.





Mothers are very strong in every family. Nobody can prevent a mother from seeing her kids. My ex-husband said nobody could fight them. He even said that to me before now.





I even felt it was true at that time. Even my family, nobody was behind me in this fight. I fought him alone. But he fought me with his mother. I don't think his father was with him.



When I went to my kids school to get them, it was Titi that was even calling the DPO and telling him not to give me my kids and that he should arrest me. She wanted me to go down. She wanted to hurt me.



Punch