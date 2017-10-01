Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the perpetrators of yesterday October 9th killings at Ngbuoshimini will be brought to justice. Recall that 10 people were killed by gunmen who stormed the community in the early hours of yesterday.



Speaking today when he led members of the State Security Council for an on the spot assessment of Ngbuoshimini community where unknown gunmen killed innocent persons at a market, Governor Wike said that security agencies have been empowered to fish out the culprits.



"This is most unfortunate. Those involved in this dastardly act will not go scotfree. The security agencies have been empowered to go after them. Everybody should remain calm as we are taking measures to ensure that our people are protected from such ugly attacks."



The governor stated that initial security report indicates that it is a cult-related violence, wondering why perpetrators would unleash mayhem on innocent persons.



He said that as part of measures to forestall a recurrence, the administration will build a police station and quarters to check the activities of criminals. The governor said that the State Government will assist the families of the deceased.

Governor Wike called on members of the public to cooperate with security agencies through the supply of relevant information to check the activities of criminals.



"We will not leave any stone unturned. We will fight the cultists to the point that they will know that Rivers State is not a safe haven for them. But we require the support of the public.



The security agencies have given us the assurances that they will do their best. For sometime, we have had relative peace before this unfortunate incident".

