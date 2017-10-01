



14 year old girl, Chidinma Iheoma, and five other suspected cult members have been arrested by the operatives of the Imo State Police Command for beheading a man, Oguegbu Ofurum, for alleged ritual purpose.





The operatives were said to have nabbed the suspects while they were taking the severed head to a shrine at Assa community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area allegedly for an initiation ceremony.





The Police Public Relations officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement said the breakthrough was as a result of the determination of the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, to stamp out cultism in the state.





Enwerem disclosed that the suspects, who were members of the “dreaded Deegbam cult in the Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state were arrested on September 26 by the operatives of the command in connection with the murder of one Oguegbu Ofurum.”







"The suspects seized the victim, took him into the bush and killed him. Investigation is ongoing, he said.