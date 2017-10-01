The former minister of Education and Vice President World Bank Dr Oby Ezekwesili has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to retrain his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Aedesina on the act of speaking and issuing Press releases.

Dr Ezekwesili who made this in several tweets was reacting to tyhe Press Release issued by Mr Adesina on the statement credited to the President on the World Bank's development of the North.

She urged him to rein in members of his media team and re-train them for effectiveness,sayiying that Adesina worsened the debate in his statement.

Meanwhile,the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said it was not his style to respond to those he described as “wailing wailers” in their private capacities.

He made the statement when asked for for his reaction to a statement credited to a former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, in which she described his (Adesina’s) recent statement as a “terribly indecorous press release.”

“I don’t respond to wailing wailers in their private capacities,” Adesina simply said .

The presidential spokesman had issued a statement on Friday saying the reported discussion between President Muhammadu Buhari and the World Bank Group President, Jim Yong Kim, was deliberately twisted by those who he said specialised in such acts.

He had said, “Ignorant and mischievous people” were making it seem that Buhari’s position was a calculated attempt to give the North an unfair advantage over other parts of Nigeria.