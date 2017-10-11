Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, October 11, 2017 / comment : 0


The police in Lagos have said that Tagbo Umeike, the late friend of music artiste, Davido, died from suffocation.



Acting Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, stated this at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where he announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.



According to Edgal, the autopsy report revealed that Tagbo died from suffocation, adding that he was abandoned in his car at the hospital by Davido’s driver and two of his friends.



Edgal said Davido has been reinvited for questioning because he lied that he only knew of Tagbo’s demise while he was at DNA night club, in Victoria Island, a claim that has been found to be untrue.

Source: The Nation 

