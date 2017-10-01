The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) on Thursday, arraigned a suspected criminal on the instruction of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal over assault on an officer of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and his sibling at Fiditi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos.





The Chairman of the Agency SP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that prilimnary investigation revealed that the suspected criminal stabbed the officer, Mr. Aderemo Ramoni and his sibling Mr. Adeyemi Ridwan, with scissors at different spots on their head after he was caught while trying to jump a fence into a neighbour's compound at Fiditi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos on 4th of October, 2017.





SP Egbeyemi disclosed further that when the officer could not only handled the suspected criminal after he was stabbed, he called his sibling who supported him and took him to the nearest Police Station.



He noted that the synergy between the Nigerian Police and other security/enforcement Officers of the State on curbing criminal activities is yielding maximum cooperation across Lagos.





SP Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to always give useful information on any noticiable criminal hideouts/activities around their area "when you see something say something".





He however confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Imohimi Edgal directed that the suspected criminal be charge to court after he was briefed about the incident.





He quoted the Commissioner of Police to have said "An Injury to any is injury to all"

The suspected criminal Mr. Chigozie Okoro (29yrs) who hailed from Imo State in a confessional statement to the Agency confirmed to have stabbed the officer and his sibling with scissors when he was caught.





He however pleaded for leniency and promised never to indulge in any criminal acts again if pardoned by the government.





Dr. Fatai Musa of 'God Hope Medical Centre' at No. 10 Bankole Street, Ilasamaja who treated the victims later referred them to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for further examination on thier heads due to complications over series of injury sustained.





Meanwhile the suspected criminal (Mr. Chigozie Okoro) of No. 3, Alhaji Jimoh Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos who was arraigned today at the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi pleaded not 'Guilty' to a 3-Count charge of 'Assault', 'Breach of Peace' and 'Obstructing of government official' levelled against him.





Magistrate Tosin Ojuromi who presided over the case however granted the suspected criminal bail conditions in the like sum of N100,000 each with (2) responsible sureties who must be gainfully employed with evidence of Tax payment to the Lagos State Government.





Magistrate Ojuromi included in her bail conditions that one of the surety must be above 40 years of age and with a full size photograph.





The Prosecuting Counsel Barrister Adedoyin Odukoya disclosed that 7 witnesses appeared during the trial of the case. He however said the case was adjourned to 23rd of October, 2017 for further hearing.