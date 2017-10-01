



Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi were missing in action as the Super Eagles had their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.







The three-time African champions are getting set for Saturday’s all-important 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zambia.









Nineteen players took part in the training, according to the official twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).







The two-hour training session began at about 4.30 p.m. and ended at 6.30 p.m.





The players who took part in the training include Dele Ajiboye, Elderson Echiejile, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Oghenekaro Etebo and Ikechukwu Ezenwa who arrived at the team’s camp on Monday afternoon.







Also around were captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Abdullahi Shehu, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.







Trabzonspor FC of Turkey midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Olaoluwa Aina and Chidozie Awaziem who arrived on Tuesday also participated in the training.







Among those missing from the training session were Iwobi and Moses Simon who arrived at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.







Chelsea winger Moses was yet to arrive at the team’s camp at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort as at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.







The Eagles are expected to hold another open training session on Wednesday, including two more closed sessions on Thursday and Friday.